Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.33.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS stock opened at $125.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,321.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Insiders sold 21,180 shares of company stock worth $2,549,960 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.