Remme Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Remme has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $210,979.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.33 or 0.00844912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00034871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.63 or 0.05010207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052545 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017018 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

