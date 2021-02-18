RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,821 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $234,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $160.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $201.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.49.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

