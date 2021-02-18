Render Token Hits One Day Volume of $71,847.00 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $41.08 million and approximately $71,847.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 92.5% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00062544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.14 or 0.00907662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029625 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.86 or 0.05120128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047876 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016524 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

