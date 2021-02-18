Render Token Market Cap Hits $39.07 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $39.07 million and $23,024.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 68.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00062534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.16 or 0.00845004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00035850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.48 or 0.05022379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016952 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

