Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immunovant, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -14.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

