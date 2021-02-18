Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cousins Properties Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

CUZ stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 68.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,826 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,672 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,900,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,768,000 after buying an additional 553,729 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

