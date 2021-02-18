Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Otonomy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Otonomy in a research note issued on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Otonomy by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Otonomy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 65,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,919,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

