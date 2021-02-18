Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 18th (ABG, AEP, AIR, ATO, CAKE, CPG, CVLB, DAVA, EXAS, FSLY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 18th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR)

was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $36.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $40.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $80.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $169.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$141.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price raised by Zacks Investment Research from $41.25 to $46.00.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $169.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $430.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $335.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $550.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

