Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 18th (ABG, AEP, AIR, ATO, CAKE, CPG, CVLB, DAVA, EXAS, FSLY)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 18th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $36.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $40.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $80.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $169.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$141.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price raised by Zacks Investment Research from $41.25 to $46.00.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $169.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $430.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $335.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $550.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.