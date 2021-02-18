Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 18th (AAN, ACH, ADT, AHKSY, AIN, ALE, ANAB, APDN, BNE, CLR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 18th:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Aaron’s Company Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through Company-operated and franchised stores as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. The Aaron’s Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. “

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

ADT (NYSE:ADT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) had its na rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a C$15.50 target price on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

