Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 18th (AAL, AVVIY, CRARY, NOA, SONVY, UE, USIO, UWMC, VEON, VERU)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 18th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of American Airlines have declined 5.5% since the beginning of March due to coronavirus-led travel-demand woes. Passenger demand is at an unprecedented low level. Notably, passenger revenues plunged 69.2% in the final quarter of 2020. To match this bleak travel-demand scenario, American Airlines is trimming capacity. The carrier anticipates system capacity for first-quarter 2021 to nosedive 45% compared to first-quarter 2019. However, the airline is being aided by low fuel prices (down 38.2% to $1.27 in fourth-quarter 2020). Improvement in the cash burn rate is an added positive. The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) decision to allow Boeing's 737 MAX jets to fly again bodes well for American Airlines, which had 24 such jets in its fleet at the time of grounding. The carrier has started operating the jets from Dec 29, 2020.”

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a sell rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to an outperform rating.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vornado’s better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter were supported by cost-containment measures. However, occupancy decline affected results. The company’s rent collections improved to 95% in fourth-quarter 2020. Notably, it is selling assets and reinvesting proceeds in developments and redevelopments, and focusing on portfolio repositioning. Also loan refinancing enables Vornado to reduce interest rate on borrowings and extend debt maturities. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past year. Also, COVID-led shutdown of certain businesses is likely to reduce rental income and impact occupancy. Additionally, store closures and bankruptcy woes have exacerbated amid social-distancing requirements and higher e-commerce adoption. This is affecting its retail tenants’ rent-paying abilities.”

