ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. ReShape Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $26,624.00.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.