Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.90

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 37360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

