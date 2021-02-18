Resideo Technologies (REZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REZI opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.