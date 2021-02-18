Resideo Technologies (REZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REZI opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

