Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) shares fell 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.21. 88,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,136,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on RESN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.84.

In other Resonant news, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $28,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 22,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $47,787.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,674.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,698 shares of company stock valued at $348,228. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 495.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

