Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Down 8.2%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 984,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,749,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.
The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $592.35 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.97.
Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 23.32%.
About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.
