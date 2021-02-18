Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Down 8.2%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 984,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,749,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $592.35 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 23.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.