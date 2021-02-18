Revain Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Revain has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $4.97 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.90 or 0.00872245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00030429 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00044391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.51 or 0.04922889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049556 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

