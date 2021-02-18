Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 8 11 0 2.58

Vaxcyte currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.03%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus target price of $128.53, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Vaxcyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaxcyte and Neurocrine Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$50.27 million N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 13.74 $37.01 million $0.39 295.62

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences 8.96% 18.18% 9.50%

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Vaxcyte on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis. Its product candidates in clinical development include elagolix that has completed Phase III clinical trial for uterine fibroids; opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's products under development include NBIb-1817, an AADC gene replacement therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; NBI-921352, a Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of pediatric patients with SCN8A-DEE, as well as other indications, such as adult focal epilepsy; ACT-709478, an orally active and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker for use in certain forms of generalized epilepsy; and VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of various neurology and/or psychiatry disorders. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc.; BIAL Â- Portela & Ca, S.A.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

