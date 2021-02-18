Reviewing Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) & Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

This table compares Simon Property Group and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 27.22% 56.28% 4.12% Healthcare Realty Trust 23.27% 6.08% 3.12%

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Simon Property Group pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Simon Property Group and Healthcare Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 2 11 5 0 2.17 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 5 4 1 2.60

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus target price of $90.24, suggesting a potential downside of 15.31%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $31.90, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simon Property Group and Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.76 billion 5.67 $2.10 billion $12.04 8.85 Healthcare Realty Trust $470.30 million 9.00 $39.19 million $1.60 18.94

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.