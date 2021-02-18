REVV (REVV) Price Tops $0.0994

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. REVV has a market cap of $27.42 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, REVV has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. One REVV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.00374266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00079227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00085028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.00436556 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,997.36 or 0.86358473 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,957,294 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

