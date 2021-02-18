Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. Ribbon Communications updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.49-0.54 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.01-0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 24,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,769. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.