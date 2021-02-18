RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Down 12.4%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13. 4,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 945,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The company has a market cap of $49.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

