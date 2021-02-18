Rigel Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,362 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 520% compared to the average daily volume of 1,993 call options.
Several analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. 983,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.24.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
