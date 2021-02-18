Rigel Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,362 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 520% compared to the average daily volume of 1,993 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. 983,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. State Street Corp increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,405,000. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 575,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

