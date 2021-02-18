RING X PLATFORM Trading Up 56.9% Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 56.9% higher against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00416606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00058867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00083453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00075100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00081579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.12 or 0.00414549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00028023 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 214,864,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

