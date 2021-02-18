Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 71.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $38.37 million and $9.27 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.00376527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00083836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00083523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00429254 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,396.02 or 0.85017014 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

Rio DeFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.