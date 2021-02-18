Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,137. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

