Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price traded down 15.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.77 and last traded at $65.54. 1,878,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 32,827,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.38 and a beta of 4.56.

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of Riot Blockchain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 333,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

