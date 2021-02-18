Ripio Credit Network Price Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $48.83 million and $1.32 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00140008 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

