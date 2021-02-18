RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ opened at $14.62 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

