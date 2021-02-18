RMPL (RMPL) Price Reaches $1.22 on Top Exchanges

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $777,978.70 and approximately $69,542.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.00 or 0.00423713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00083836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00076210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00082728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00421942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029012 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 764,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,725 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.