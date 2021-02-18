ROAD (ROAD) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROAD has traded 112.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROAD has a market capitalization of $220,040.48 and $655,858.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

ROAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

