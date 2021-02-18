Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $446.82

Shares of Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 446.82 ($5.84) and traded as high as GBX 534 ($6.98). Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) shares last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90), with a volume of 3,068 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £402.33 million and a P/E ratio of 18.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 515.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 446.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86.

In other news, insider Rohinton (Ron) Mobed purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £55,200 ($72,119.15).

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

