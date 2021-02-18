Rocket Companies (RKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

