Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $67.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,245,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

