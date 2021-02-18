Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.72-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.9 million.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $170.20. 2,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,435. Rogers has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $184.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total transaction of $707,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,378.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,086,335. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

