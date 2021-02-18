Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Roku posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roku.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.44.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 838,954 shares of company stock valued at $299,644,280. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $456.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.01 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

