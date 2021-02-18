ROOBEE Price Up 84.5% Over Last Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 84.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

ROOBEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

