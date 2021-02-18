Root (ROOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. On average, analysts expect Root to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROOT opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Root has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

