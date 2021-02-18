Rope ($ROPE) Hits Market Cap of $2.23 Million

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Rope has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $123,048.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rope has traded up 237.7% against the dollar. One Rope token can now be bought for approximately $79.58 or 0.00153295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00383652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00060594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00079209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00083200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.48 or 0.00424690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00174690 BTC.

Rope Token Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

Rope can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

