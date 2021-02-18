Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $550.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.25.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $32.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $443.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,531. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.32. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $441.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.50, for a total transaction of $2,020,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,942 shares of company stock valued at $58,646,441. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

