Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.70

Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.01 ($0.05), with a volume of 15942610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.34. The company has a market cap of £7.92 million and a PE ratio of 4.43.

About Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP)

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in research, development, production, and sale of Chitin, a bio-degradable polymer. Its products are applied in various industries, such as plastic, agricultural, veterinary, textile, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical. Ross Group Plc was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

