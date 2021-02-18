Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.40 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $17.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of ROST opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.