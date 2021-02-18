Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF)

Investment analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LLKKF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

