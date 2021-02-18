Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF)

Investment analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LLKKF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
About Lake Resources
