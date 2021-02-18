Rotten (ROT) Trading Up 345.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Rotten has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $135,626.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 345.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00062025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.85 or 0.00832441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00036770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00054820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00043526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.01 or 0.04947454 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 58,661,482 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.