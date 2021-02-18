Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $100.99

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$100.99 and traded as high as C$107.65. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) shares last traded at C$107.37, with a volume of 6,737,728 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$106.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.80, for a total value of C$780,024.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$609,592.15.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

