Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($5.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of RCL opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $112.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

