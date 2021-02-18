Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 8,412 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 345,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,857,000 after acquiring an additional 165,507 shares during the last quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Apple by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 640,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,690,000 after acquiring an additional 91,124 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Apple by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 49,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $130.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

