Royale Finance (ROYA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $410,815.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $410,815.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.91 or 0.00372352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00059658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00084919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00077716 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00082553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.73 or 0.00424117 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00175232 BTC.

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

