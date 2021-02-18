Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RPRX traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

