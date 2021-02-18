RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 5.8%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 37,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 989,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of research firms have commented on RES. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Get RPC alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in RPC by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 122,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 88,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.